The Rome took a 1-0 lead in their Europa League semifinal duel against Bayer Leverkusen, this Thursday at the Olímpico in the Italian capital, and will travel to Germany with this short lead. Edoardo Bove, in the 63rd minute, scored the only goal of the game for the team that won last season in the Conference League.

José Mourinho, coach of the Romethus took the first round of his particular fight with Xabi Alonso, who was under his orders as a player at Real Madrid and who currently leads the team of Leverkusenwho is now forced to come back in his BayArena on Thursday of next week.

For the seventh classified in the Italian Serie A and the sixth in the Bundesliga, the Europa League also has the incentive that lifting the trophy on the 31st in the final in Budapest would be the way to be in the Champions League next season .

In the first part, the best opportunity was from the Romewith a header from the Brazilian Roger Ibáñez that saved the visiting goalkeeper, the Finnish Lukas Hradecky, in minute 18. Before the break, the German team also suffered an injury to the Ivorian defender Odilon Kossounou, who had to be substituted shortly after the game. first half hour of the game.

In the second half, the Rome He also started strong, with shots from outside by Gianluca Mancini (48) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (50), before a goal from Bove arrived in minute 63, who took advantage of a rebound in the Hradecky area from a shot by Englishman Tammy Abraham.

Roma players celebrating their scoring in the Europa League/EFE

Hradecky then kept Leverkusen in the tie, with saves against Andrea Belotti (66) and Abraham (69), which prevented the Roman triumph from being greater.

In minute 86 it was the defender Bryan Cristante who, with his chest, prevented Jeremie Frimpong from putting the tie on the scoreboard.