Roma beat Servette 4-0 in a Europa League group G match played at the Olimpico stadium today 5 October. For the Giallorossi, Lukaku scored in the 21st minute, Belotti scored twice in the 46th and 59th minutes and Pellegrini scored in the 52nd minute. Roma leads the group with full points with 6 points together with Slavia Prague who in the other match of the day beat Sheriff Tiraspol 6-0, who like Servette are still at zero.

The match

Balanced start to the match with the Swiss starting aggressively and after less than a minute they came close to taking a resounding lead with Bedia who took advantage of a misunderstanding between Cristante and Mancini to shoot, touching the post to the right of Svilar. As the minutes passed, the Giallorossi took the measure of their opponents and found the goal in the 21st minute: Belotti set Celik in motion on the right, the Turk ran away from his opponent and put it in the middle for Lukaku who sent the ball behind Frick as an accomplice Tsunemoto’s deviation. Fifth goal in six games for the Belgian in the Giallorossi shirt. A few minutes later he came close to scoring again by anticipating the goalkeeper on a free kick from the right, but the ball went wide.

The second goal came in the 1st minute of the second half. High ball for Lukaku, the former Inter player plays the ball for Pellegrini who sets Belotti in motion, perfect to enter the area and, upon Frick’s exit, sends the ball behind him for the 2-0. Six minutes pass and the trio arrives with Pellegrini who this time takes on the role of goalscorer and converts a perfect assist from Celik. Just before the hour the Giallorossi’s poker also arrived with Belotti scoring his personal brace with a diving header from a corner. Shortly after, Servette had a moment of pride with Kutesa, served by Antunes, who forced Svilar to deflect a corner kick. The final doesn’t offer any more emotions until the referee’s final whistle.