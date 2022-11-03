Mission accomplished for Roma who had only one result available and beat Ludogorets 3-1 in a comeback and finished in second place, behind Betis Sevilla, in group C of the Europa League, qualifying for the playoff. First half subdued for the Giallorossi who go under for a goal from Rick in the 42nd minute. In the second half, with the entries of Zaniolo and Volpato, it is another Roma who finds the same on a penalty with Pellegrini and puts the arrow again on the captain’s penalty. Zaniolo closes it 3-1 with a great goal.

Ready-to-go and it soon becomes clear that the Capitoline team will play the game. After a lightness of Viña that almost does not cost the host advantage in the 7th minute, the Giallorossi begin to push on the accelerator. Pellegrini, Camara and El Shaarawy try in succession, but no shot frames the target and really worries Padt. On the opposite front, Ludogorets often take advantage of it to waste time and, in the meantime, wait patiently for the moment to strike on the counterattack with the speed of Tekpetey, dangerous in at least a couple of individual sorties.

Belotti has the ball to hit the fly face to face with the goalkeeper but the conclusion ends very high in the 39th minute. Three minutes later a cold shower for the hosts: Rick advanced, left too free to go away with the ball and 0-1 by Ludogorets close to the interval, with some inevitable whistles to mark the return to the locker room of Pellegrini and his teammates .

Mourinho suffered three changes after the break. Camara, Belotti and Karsdorp exit, Volpato, Zaniolo and Cristante enter respectively. A move, in particular that linked to the entry of the former inter playmaker, which is immediately decisive. After having touched the tap-in on Volpato’s shot, it is Zaniolo in fact who conquers the 1-1 penalty (landed by Cicinho in the area), masterfully transformed by captain Pellegrini in the 56th minute, and then it is Zaniolo again to conquer the penalty of 2-1 (a rather evident push from Verdon) in the 65th minute. Same scorer, same trajectory and the Olimpico can celebrate for the 2-1.

At 78 ‘goal canceled at Ludogorets: the newly entered Nonato bags a deflected shot from Tissera under the net, but luckily for the Giallorossi the referee, with the help of the VAR, cancels everything due to a contact in the middle of the field occurred at the beginning of the action between Rick and Ibanez. So the usual Zaniolo thinks about definitively closing the match with an unstoppable solitary initiative culminating in the 3-1 goal. At 90 ‘guests in 10 for the expulsion of Verdon.