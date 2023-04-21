Europa League, Roma-Feyenoord 4-1 aet: goals and highlights

Highlights of Roma’s 4-1 victory against Feyenoord after extra time in the quarter-finals of the Europa League: goals from Spinazzola, equal by Paixao and a new yellow and red lead with Dybala in the 89th minute. In extra time El Shaarawy and Pellegrini send Mourinho’s team to the semifinals.



