Roma’s season in the Europa League begins with a 1-1 home draw against Athletic Bilbao. The Giallorossi took the lead in the 32nd minute with Dovbyk but were joined in the 85th minute by Aitor Paredes who froze the 60,000 at the Olimpico. In a week the Giallorossi will be away against the Swedish side Elfsborg, the Basques at home against the Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

The match

We start with the Giallorossi curve in silence for the first quarter of an hour in dispute with the dismissal of Daniele De Rossi decided by the owners. “Continue the dissent with 15 minutes of silence”, reads a banner displayed by the hottest part of the Roma support a few minutes before the match. After just two minutes Athletic immediately threatened with an insertion by Gorka who attempted a volley: the ball was on the outside of the net.

In the 12th minute, Inaki Williams hooked and right-footed in the Giallorossi area, with the ball high over the crossbar. After 15 minutes of silence, Sud displays a banner in favor of the former coach: “He who loves like us does not betray and does not lie. The destiny of Romanism will take you back to your people. See you soon Daniè”. In the 17th minute the guests were still close to scoring with a header from Aitor Paredes which just missed the target. As the minutes passed, the home team improved and in the 21st minute Dovbyk showed up, starting deep but was preceded by the excellent exit of Agirrezabala.

A minute later another opportunity for Juric’s team, making their debut in European cups. Dybala collects a loose ball in the area, coordinates but doesn’t hit very well, crushes the shot which ends up wide. Shortly after the half hour Roma found the lead. Maneuvered action, with Dybala freeing himself from an opponent with a tunnel, the ball reaches Baldanzi who widens for Angelino who with his left foot brushes a cross to the center of the area for Dovbyk who, all alone, with his header, scores the 1-0. At the end of the first half the first two yellow cards of the match arrived: first Koné for a foul on Prados on the edge of the area, then Gorosabel for protests.

We start again in the second half with Soulé replacing Dybala. In the 5th minute the guests attempted a shot from distance from Gomes, but the shot was too central and Svilar blocked it without any problems. In the 9th minute Roma were close to doubling their lead: Soulé took advantage of a slip by Aitor Paredes on the edge of the area, recovered the ball, entered the area and shot, a great save by Agirrezabala. In the quarter of an hour the first changes for the Basques: Djalò and Prados come out, Nico Williams and Herrera come on.

A minute later, first initiative by Nico Williams who puts in a dangerous ball for Gorka who ends up on the ground but the referee lets it continue. In the 18th minute Baldanzi’s match ends, Pisilli replacing him. In the 22nd minute Dovbyk came face to face with Agirrezabala following an assist from Soulé, the touch went just wide but the former Girona striker was in an offside position. After two minutes second double change between the Basques with De Marcos and Berenguer, for Gorosabel and Gomez. In the 26th minute Celik was forced off due to a physical problem and Abdulhamid came on.

In the final, Athletic pushes in search of an equalizer. Inaki Williams tries on the half hour mark, turns and shoots: the ball goes over the crossbar. In the 35th minute the two teams complete the changes, the Spanish bring on Unai Nunez and Vivian comes out, the Romans bring on Shomurodov and Paredes for Dovbyk and Koné. In the 40th minute the guests equalized with Aitor Paredes who took advantage of a tower from Unai Nunez to beat Svilar and set the final score at 1-1.