The Scots overturn the 0-1 of the first leg and fold Leipzig 3-1. The Germans, after winning in London, also impose themselves in the return (1-0) against West Ham, in ten from 17 ‘(Cresswell sent off)

Sevilla the next stage, the Cup as a goal: the Rangers of Glasgow and Eintracht Frankfurt will contend for it. The Scots and Germans move forward in the Europa League, winning the second leg against Leipzig and West Ham. After the victory in the quarterfinals against Atalanta – and the 1-0 one a week ago – Dani Olmo and teammates collapse (3-1) in Scotland, bent by the usual Tavernier, decisive together with Kamara and Lundstram. The Hammers, already defeated 2-1 in London, lose 1-0 (goal by Borre) after the ingenuity of Cresswell, sent off in the 17 ‘for a foul on the former Milan player Hauge. In the final on 18 May, Eintracht and Rangers will try to take home the second European trophy in their history: the former won a UEFA Cup in 1980, the latter a Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972. See also Roberto Alvarado is an important signing for Chivas

EINTRACHT-WEST HAM 1-0 – First the clashes – and the wounded – in the streets of the city, then the defeat on the pitch of Frankfurt which earned them elimination from the Europa League. The trip to Germany will not leave fond memories for West Ham fans, who pay dearly for Cresswell’s ingenuity at the start of the game. Just 17 ‘after the start of the match, in fact, the English full-back knocks Hauge out, flying towards the goal. The referee draws the yellow, but after a check to the VAR opts for an expulsion that puts an end to the dreams of the Hammers. Ten minutes later, the Eintracht hits the mark with Borre, very cold to turn Knauff’s cross into the goal. The British respond with attempts by Soucek and Antonio, but N’Dicka blocks a shot from the Jamaican on the goal line. In the second half, Eintracht seeks to double with Sow, Kamada and Kostic, while West Ham is a victim of nervousness: Moyes’s team fails to score and the coach is sent off for protests with 12 ‘from the end. See also Escape from war: Italy saves Ukrainian synchronicities

RANGERS-LIPSY 3-1 – A flash of Nkunku and lots and lots of Rangers. Lightning in the first 25 ‘, attentive and determined in the second half, the Scots snatch the pass for the final dragged by full-back Tavernier. After the braga scored twice in the return leg of the quarter-finals, the 30-year-old also put his stamp on the game against Leipzig, pushing Kent’s low-shot cross into the net in the 19 ‘. After five minutes Kamara’s doubling arrives – who kicks with the platter using a bank in the penalty area – Leipzig fails to turn despite Dani Olmo’s flickers. A free kick by the Spaniard, at the end of the first half, hits the midfielder Aribo in the face, replaced by Sakala in the second half. After a decisive save by McGregor, in the 70th minute Nkunku scored the 2-1 goal, which would give the Germans access to extra time. A shot by Lundstram, who replies into the net after a mistake by the opposing defenders, however, definitively puts an end to the dream of the Red Bull team. See also Yerry Mina: Frank Lampard's high praise for his 'presence' at Everton

