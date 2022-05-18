Eintracht Frankfurt wins the Europa League by beating Rangers Glasgow 6-5 in the final after penalties. Regular time ends at 1-1. Scots lead with Aribo, who in the 57th minute exploits a mistake by the German defense and makes no mistake in front of goalkeeper Trapp. Eintracht equalized in the 68th minute with Borré, who from close range found the winning paw on a cross from the left. Extra time does not change the result, we go to penalties. Everyone scores except Ramsey: the Welsh midfielder, who arrived in Glasgow in January from Juventus, shoots a horrible penalty. Central and weak ball, Trapp rejects. Borré completes the memorable evening by scoring the last penalty: Eintracht triumphs.