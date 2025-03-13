The UEFA Europa League 2025 advances towards the exciting quarterfinals. After the celebration of their respective round of 16 qualifiers, the eight teams that continue with the European adventure already have clashes. All eyes are placed at the cruces of the quarterfinals and semifinals, which will be played between the April and Mayand where will the finalists who will play the Europa League trophy on May 21 will be played.

He New format Of the European competitions has transformed the group stage into a unique league of 36 teams, increasing the number of games and emotion on each day. After the League, sixteen and eighth phase phase, it is the turn that the eight teams classified to the rooms leave the soul on the pitch. This system has raised the intensity of the competition, maintaining the struggle for classification until the end and offering more show to fans.

The Europa League is in a crucial phasewith historical and emerging teams struggling to achieve European glory. Fans look forward to the outcomes of these exciting qualifiers.

Tottenham

Frankfurt Eintracht

Bodø/Glimt

Lazio

Rangers

Athletic Club

Olympique de Lyon

Manchester United

The tournament now continues with some rooms and semifinals that are already predefined. Therefore, we already know the rivals and the path that the classified Spanish teams must follow if they want to proclaim themselves champions of the Europa League 2025 on May 21.









Rivals of the Real Sociedad and the Athletic Club and possible crosses in the semifinals and final

Manchester United faces Olympique de Lyon in the quarterfinals and if semifinals are classified, he could face the Rangers or Athletic Club. Having the possibility of reaching the final against the great favorites such as Lazio or Tottenham.

For its part, Athletic Club will play the quarterfinal matches against the Scottish Rangers FC team and if you reach the semifinals, you could face Olympique de Lyon or Manchester United.

When are the quarterfinal matches of the Europa League?

The eight teams classified for the quarterfinals of the Europa League must play a round and forth round throughout April. The matches in question will be played APRIL 10 THE IDA And the following week the APRIL 17 THE RETURN. It will be this Friday, March 14 when we will finally know the definitive dates and schedules of the clashes.

Finals: April 10 (IDA) and April 17 (Vuelta)

Semifinals: May 1 (IDA) and May 8 (Vuelta)

End of the Europa League: May 21 (Bilbao)

To know which of these teams will be proclaimed champion of the Europa League 2025, we will have to wait for May 21. The finalists will see the faces in San Mamés where they will leave everything they have to get victorious.