The Europa League has suffered one of the strangest first leg days. In no match we have played have we had more than two goals. Only one victory and three draws in the four duels that were played. Here we leave you the results:
Leizpig and Atalanta started the day with the first draw. A game that looked like it was going to have many goals ended poorly with an early goal by Luis Muriel that put the Italians ahead and with an own goal by Zappacosta. Everything is open for the second leg where a final will be played.
A priori easy game for Sporting de Braga. He went ahead on the scoreboard through Horta but the VAR intervened to correct for a foul on the goal. Minutes later, still in the first half, the Spanish Abel Ruiz put the Portuguese ahead. Sporting has many ballots to go through the phase.
After a bath in the first part of the team from Frankfurt to Barcelona, Xavi’s men got a tie thanks to the changes that revolutionized the game. Everything remains to be decided at the Camp Nou. FC Barcelona a priori should get into the semifinals.
Westa Ham kept 10 in the first half and managed to take the lead in the second. Lyon got the tie through Ndomebélé and leaves the second leg open in France. A priori West Ham should go to the semifinals.
