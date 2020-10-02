The dream of the Europa League is for him VfL Wolfsburg already burst. Against AEK Athens they missed qualification for the competition in the playoffs. Particularly annoying: The decisive goal was only conceded in stoppage time of the game.
Last September, the 2009 German champions went through a tight program. With seventh place in the last Bundesliga season, VfL entered the second round of the EL qualification in the middle of the month. The wolves survived the blatant underdogs FK Kukesi (2nd round, final score 4: 0) and Desna Tschernihiw (3rd round, 3: 0) relatively unscathed. With AEK Athens a first test was waiting in the playoffs.
And indeed, Wolfsburg stumbled against the Greek club. Already in the 18th minute of the game VfL got cold when Xaver Schlager accused a foul penalty. Keeper Pavao Pervan, who replaced the regular goalkeeper Koen Casteels with an injured knee, kept his colors in the game and parried the penalty shot by Petros Mantalos strongly.
Admir Mehmedi finally made the first goal of the game just before half-time. The Swiss hit the far corner dry after preparation by Josip Brekalo, but also had a bit of a blunder – the ball was still deflected. This ended an overall unspectacular first half.
Half time two also took some time to get back into the game. It was already the 64th minute when a long shot from Andre Simoes found its way into the corner of the goal. Pervan was without a chance at the Portuguese dream goal.
The VfL offensive did not really rebel after the conceded goal, and AEK also did not get in front of the guests’ goal. But the infamous Lucky Punch was to follow. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, substitute Karim Ansarifard shot his team back into the lead. Pervan could only look after his weak but well-placed shot.
The Wolfsburg-based company is missing out on international business and will not take part in the EL group draw on Friday. In addition to Bayer Leverkusen, TSG Hoffenheim are also from the Bundesliga.
