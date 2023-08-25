The Dutch stroll (4-1) with Ludogorets. Okay also Slavia Prague, Qarabag and Lask. Return matches on August 31st
There are many indications coming from the first leg of the Europa League play-offs, which at the end of the next ninety minutes will decide which teams will make it to the next Europa League. Ajax conquered the cover of the evening walking on the field of Ludogorets, defeated 1-4, thanks above all to the hat-trick of an amazing Kudus. Olympiacos is no less, which enforces the Karaiskakis law against Cucaricki: most of the 3-1 final comes in the first half, where El Kaabi’s brace is signaled, then it’s a goal by Miladinovic in added time keep alive the hopes of the Serbs. A rather consistent advantage is also found by Slavia Prague against Zorya and Union Saint-Gilloise against Lugano, formations that made no mistakes at home and won 2-0. Victory with two goals difference also for Qarabag at Olimpija Ljubljana (0-2).
There are essentially four matches with a result that does not appear so definitive in view of the double challenge. Slovan Bratislava managed to beat their opponents Aris Limassol by just one goal (2-1) and the match between Lask and Zrinjski Mostar ended with the same score, while both Hacken-Aberdeen (2 -2) and Klaksvikar-Sheriff (1-1).
Slavia Prague-Zorya 2-0, Hacken-Aberdeen 2-2, Ludogorets-Ajax 1-4, Olimpija Ljubljana-Qarabag 0-2, Dinamo Zagreb-Sparta Prague 3-1, Union Saint Gilloise-Lugano 2-0, Slovan Bratislava -Aris Limassol 2-1, Klaksvikar-Sheriff 1-1, Olympiacos-Cukaricki 3-1, Lask-Zrinjski Mostar 2-1. The return matches will all be played on Thursday 31 August.
