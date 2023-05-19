Alone Jose Mourinho he could have taken this Roma to the Europa League final in Budapest. A team that managed to take the last step towards a goal that injuries, squad and physical conditions had made practically unattainable. In the almost 100 minutes played in Leverkusen, the Portuguese coach gave his players what history had almost always denied in the past: the ability to go beyond the limits, to turn the tide of things in one’s favour. By any means, regardless of the merits and demerits of others.

Any tactical and technical reasoning takes a back seat to the management of a group that plays football but which yesterday would have brought home the result even if it had played another sport.

When it comes to Mourinho, many things can and must be said. He has lined up matches with a clear difficulty in overcoming his opponent through the game and has often given up even the idea of ​​trying. He has shown that to play the football he knows best, he needs great players. As was the case with Inter in the ‘treble’.

Remembering it today is a difficult exercise in coherence. But it serves to give even greater weight to what he has done and is doing with his Rome. No one better than him, in the history of football, has been so capable of enhancing the characteristics of the people he has at his disposal, the players and his staff, merging them with the resources that a city like Rome and a fan base like that of Roma are capable of. to make available to those who have the strength to understand and sublimate them. He calls it empathy. It means a stadium that has always been sold out since he landed in Rome, it means players who sacrifice themselves for him, it means playing everything, or almost everything, with one’s identity. He comes before the rest, even if the two semifinals were also a tactical masterpiece, given the means available.

It was possible because the identity link is two-way. Today Roma is Mourinho and Mourinho is Roma. Only he could bring Roma to Budapest and only Roma today can make him what he was when he had the great players with him, a coach capable only of winning, with impressive continuity. It’s a question of identity, even before a game. (From Fabio Insenga)