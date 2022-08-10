Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiacos prediction, after the 1-1 first leg the Greeks must conquer the Slovan field to advance to the play-offs

One of the key matches of the third qualifying round of the Europa League is being played in Bratislava. After the 1-1 first leg, Olympiacos are chasing the next round against Slovan Bratislava. He does so having tore the draw in extremis in the first 90 minutes, thanks to the usual El-Arabi in response to Green’s inaugural goal. There is no away goal rule. In the case of another X it would go to extra time and possibly to penalties. Up for grabs – Thursday evening at 20:30 – there is the double challenge valid for the play-offs against the Cypriots of Apollon.

How the two teams arrive – It was not a simple start to the season for Olympiacos who were aiming for other stages on the eve of the pre-season. In July came the knockout in the Champions League qualifying round at the hands of Maccabi Haifa, who passed without too many worries with a clear 4-0 return. In the middle, some friendly matches full of ups and downs: especially the 3-1 suffered by Salzburg and the measured success against AZ. Similar path for Slovan, in turn coming from the preliminary phase of the Champions League. And in turn, fresh from the four goals conceded in the return match against Ferencvaros (the best known for having crossed Juventus in 2020). But if the Greek championship has yet to start, the same is not true for the Slovak Superliga which sees Slovan in command after four days (3 wins and one defeat).

The odds Slovan Bratislava – Olympiacos – For bookmakers it is not a foregone challenge. Olympiacos remains ahead in the odds, winning data at 2.40 on Bet365, 2.35 on Goldbet and 2.45 on Betfair. Balance between the various bookies regarding home success in regular time: Slovan pays 3 times the stakes played on Goldbet, Better and Betfair, while the draw that would prolong the match is played at 3.10 on Leovegas, at 3, 00 on Novibet and 3.20 on Bet365.

Prediction towards the Greeks – Despite a few complicated weeks and the unknowns before the start of the championship, the compass points to Piraeus, thanks to a more competitive squad on paper. Although not too clear. For this reason, a double chance and at least two goals scored are recommended: the X2 + Over 1.5 is proposed at 1.84 on Goldbet, at 1.75 on Sisal Matchpoint and at 1.80 on Snai. The Greeks will hardly miss the opportunity to participate in a European cup. But the Slovan already has several official tests in the legs, is in condition and can count on their audience.

10 August – 15:57

