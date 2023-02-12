Nantes beat Lorient 1-0 and are already starting to think about the Europa League match against Juve: the words of coach Kombouaré

It’s over 1-0 the match between Nantes and Lorienta match valid for the 23rd day of Ligue 1. The hosts brought home the three points thanks to a goal by blas in the second half of the game, which unlocked the deadlock. The head of the Nantes players and their coach Kombouare however, it was all about next Thursday’s challenge: at 21:00, in fact, the French will face the Juventus in the Europa League.

At the end of the game the coach said: “Today the goal was to win. We will have other players on Thursday. We have a strong, quality group. No one is indispensable, everyone is important. Today we were a bit tired, we play every three days. It’s not easy and no one gives you gifts. We want to recover and we have time to prepare for the Juventus home game. We will face the match with serenity.”

"We did our best to prepare for this big meeting on Thursday. We know we have against a level opponent. We did everything necessary, the Europa League is very important to us. We will remain humble"concluded Kombouaré.

February 12, 2023 (change February 12, 2023 | 20:27)

