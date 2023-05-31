Already a veteran in this type of party, Jose Mourinho He hid his cards again by starting the Argentine Paulo Dybala despite the fact that on Tuesday he said he was there to play “20 or 30 minutes” in the Europa League final with Sevilla, this Wednesday in Budapest.

The Argentine star has had ankle problems for a month, although he is finally sufficiently recovered to start the final of the europa league before Seville.

In the Rome, Mourinhowho said on Tuesday that Dybala He was “for 20 or 30 minutes”, he has introduced the Argentine international into his eleven, who will form an attacking partner with the English Tammy Abraham, while Lorenzo Pellegrini occupies the attacking midfielder and the Turkish Zeki Çelic and Leonardo Spinazzola will be the wingers, relegating the Polish Zalewski to the bench.

In it SevilleFor its part, the only novelty is the entry of the Brazilian Alex Telles on the left side by the Argentine Marcos Acuña, who will not be able to play the final because he was sent off in the semifinals against Juventus.

He Seville seeks his seventh title in this competition, while for the Rome he would be the first and would join the Conference League that he won last year and with which he debuted his European record.

In addition to the title, the winner will have the prize of playing in the Champions League next season.

Confirmed lineups:

Seville: Bounou – Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Telles – Fernando, RakitiC – Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Bryan Gil – En Nesyri. DT: Jose Luis Mendilibar

AS Roma: Rui Patricio – Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez – Zeki Çelik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola – Dybala, Pellegrini – Abraham. DT: Jose Mourinho