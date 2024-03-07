Milan, Pioli: “We could have done more, we needed more speed and rhythm. But a good result for the return leg”

“We could have done more, I expected more pace especially in the second half – explains Milan coach Stefano Pioli to Sky after the 4-2 victory over Slavia Prague in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 -. We proved to be a solid and energetic team, the result is still good in view of the return leg. We made some small mistakes during the two goals, but more than anything we should have created a little more. We needed more speed and more rhythmwhich we couldn't find”. The return match in Prague in seven days: “They are a good team, the tactical plan will change, they won't be able to wait for us the whole game. They are dangerous and we will have to prepare it well, great attention will be needed. They will try to play the game of their lives. On the goal scored by Schranz: “The second goal? We got the initial positions wrong, we were a little too tall. We weren't ready and then we were a bit unlucky because Tomori took a detour.”



Milan, Loftus-Cheek: “We won with 4 goals scored, but we are not happy”

Ruben Loftus-Cheek comments on Milan TV on the Rossoneri's 4-2 victory over Slavia Prague in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16. The English midfielder scored the third goal: “I always try to be in the right position to score, I've had some chances in the last few games, today I scored.”

On performance: “Strange feeling, you score 4 goals, you win, but you're not happy: we should have defended better, we conceded too much, but the two goal difference will help us for the return match.” He has already won a Europa League. Do you have the same feelings as in 2018/19? “We have to concentrate, tonight we did our part, we must not think too much out there and stay focused.”

Milan, Pulisic: “With one more man we could have done more and had a larger advantage”

“The goal? It was instinctive for me to put my foot down. What if I have a goals and assists goal for this season? Yes, but the most important thing is to get as far forward as possible in this competition and try to win it”, explains Christian Pulisic (author of the 4-2 goal) at the end of Milan-Slavia Prague to Sky's microphones. On the result: “We are happy with the double advantage, but perhaps with one more man we could have done more and have a broader advantage. But just think about tonight, let's think about next Thursday's return to Prague.”

Milan, Adli: “It will be tough on the return leg, whoever has the most balls will win”

“We wanted to score another goal, the match gave us the chance with the extra man, we wanted to do as much of it as possible. We are plus two up, the match there will be tough, we have to show mentality. Whoever has the most balls will win”, explains Yacine Adli to Milan TV at the end of the match won 4-2 by the Rossoneri against Slavia Prague. On the difficulties encountered by the team in the match at San Siro: “Scoring is complicated in football, we scored four but the two goals conceded remain a bit sideways for us, we have to go there and close the match”.

Europa League, Slavia remains with 10 men after 26' and Milan wins 4-2

Milan beat Slavia Prague 4-2 in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16, played at the 'Meazza' stadium. After an uphill start, the Rossoneri took advantage of their numerical superiority, with the guests left with 10 men in the 26th minute due to Diouf's red card. For the home team, Giroud scored in the 34th minute, Reijnders in the 44th minute, Loftus-Cheek in the first minute of injury time of the first half and Pulisic in the 85th minute but paid for several inattentions and conceded two goals from Doudera in the 36th minute and Schranz at 65'. In a week's time when they return to the Czech Republic, Pioli's boys will still have to suffer.

Just two minutes into the match, Florenzi received a yellow card and will miss the return match in the Czech Republic. The former Giallorossi player stops a counterattack from his opponents in midfield and gets the yellow card. In the 10th minute Florenzi himself tries a free kick but his shot ends up just over. In the 12th minute, a great chance wasted by the guests. He maneuvers to the right and then changes play, with a ball delivered into the area on the left side. Milan goes completely astray, with Florenzi and Pulisic forgetting about Diouf and they are lucky that the Slavia player attempts a volley with the plate, smoothing the ball. He could have easily stopped and would have found himself in front of Maignan. At the quarter of an hour Slavia were still dangerous: Doudera found the space from the edge with his right foot to enter and shoot freely, his shot went just wide. In the 26th minute the episode that changes the game: a bad tackle by Diouf, who goes straight to Pulisic's ankle, the referee has no doubts and directly draws the red card. Slavia in 10.

In the 34th minute the Rossoneri took the lead: from the top of the left area Leao looks for a curling shot towards the far post, where Giroud comes out with a diving header and scores the 1-0. After two minutes the guests equalised. On the development of a corner kick, Reijnders returns it badly, at the edge of the area, where Doudera is lurking, who volleys it in very well and scores the 1-1 goal.

In the 40th minute, a cross goes to Leao who heads the ball, Stanek takes the ball into the corner with the help of the crossbar. Two minutes later the Slavia goalkeeper surpassed himself again with a header from Gabbia aimed at the corner. In the 44th minute Milan took the lead again through Reijnders. Florenzi's corner finds the Dutchman on the edge of the area: stop and great shot for 2-1.

The third goal arrives in the first minute of injury time. Another decisive corner, again taken by Florenzi from the right. This time he with a ball in the middle, where Loftus-Cheek arrives and heads it 3-1.

Milan also starts attacking in the second half. Theo Hernandez serves Leao in the area on the left side: the Portuguese's inside right towards the far post, with the ball just wide. As the minutes pass, Milan drops in intensity and Slavia grows and in the 20th minute closes the gap with Schranz, who joined a few minutes ago. It was a lack of attention on the part of the defense that cost Pioli's team dearly, as they conceded another goal from an inactive ball. Free kick taken from the left side into the area, on the right Schranz is free to control and launch a great right-foot cross that is unstoppable for Maignan. In the 34th minute, a bad mistake by Kjaer, who clears a ball in the center of the area. In an attempt to clear a cross, the Dane punches the ball just a stone's throw from Maignan, but Schranz, who was nearby, doesn't take advantage of it. Now San Siro is starting to make itself heard with some whistles. Pioli brings in fresh forces. Inside Okafor and Bennacer for Giroud and Reijnders.

In the 40th minute Milan scored the 4-2 with Pulisic. Great personal play by Leao, who goes to the left, skipping over everyone and then makes a pass at the goalkeeper, before the ball enters the goal, the American touches it and sets the result at the final 4-2