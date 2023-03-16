During the Press conference in it Benito Villamarin Stadiumhe technical director Manchester United, Erik Tenhag talked about andl Betiswhich they won 4-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 in Old Trafford. have hag He emphasized that the game will be serious and that is why they will play with their best team.

The Dutch coach recognized that his rival has very good players and that they could come back, so the team must be prepared to adapt to what happens during the game. Despite the fact that two players are on the verge of suspension in this tournament, Erik Tenhag confirmed that casemiro and Bruno Fernandes they will play because Betis is a very strong rival.

Besides, Erik Tenhag He also spoke about the casualties of Alexander Garnacho and Anthonyensuring that Garnacho will be out for a few weeks due to a major injury, while Antony is ill and his position in the team will be assessed for the match.

Finally, the coach spoke about the race for the title in the premier leaguesaying that it has never been as difficult as now, with many teams contending for the title. Erik Tenhag He emphasized that it is not a race of just two teams, but of five, six or seven. In short, the English team is ready for the match against Betis and will continue to work hard to compete in the Premier League.