Lazio defeated Midtjylland 2-1 in a comeback in a match of the fifth day of group F of the Europa League, played at the Olympic stadium in Rome. The Danes’ advantage with Isaksen in the 8th minute is answered by Milinkovic-Savic in the 36th minute and Pedro in the 58th minute. In the group standings the Biancocelesti are first with 8 points, 3 more than Midtjylland, Sturm Graz and Feyenoord. These last two teams compete at 9pm in Austria.