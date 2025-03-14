Coach Claudio Ranieri does not blame Mats Hummels after his early red card at the round of 16 of the AS Rome in the Europa League. “That happens,” he said after the 1: 3 at Athletic Bilbao, in which the guests from the Italian capital had to play out for around 80 minutes.

Hummels had grabbed Bilbao striker Maroan Sannadi after his own bad bad pass-in the eleventh minute. It was a clear foul, Ranieri emphasized, and the red card for it was also clear. Hummels should have played the ball on the left side. “He didn’t do it, he wanted to give the ball back,” said the 73 -year -old coach and said: “Big champion, but that happens.” He also had to praise the team, which was compactly and closed in need and fought as well as it could, said Ranieri.

After the 2-1 in the first leg in Rome, Leandro Paredes’ late goal was no longer enough to progress in added time. Hummel’s himself then knew less mercy with himself than his trainer. “Today I let everyone down with a mistake that was simply stupid and terrible,” wrote the 36-year-old on Instagram: “Such games were once the games in which my team was able to rely on me, now I have screwed it up and that cost the club the dream of winning the Europa League.”

The domestic press criticized Hummels sharply. The German one from the Roma was primarily due to the “stupidity” of the German Gazzetta Dello SportHummels “broke everything”. The bad pass and the emergency brake are “a double mistake that the Roma cost the life”, wrote Corriere dello sport About the “Hummelswahnsinn” and picked up a recently published Instagram post by the 2014 World Champion: “From the Oscar for the longest vacation to the Oscar for the most absurd mistake.”