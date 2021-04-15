D.he Europa League final between Manchester United and Arsenal is getting closer. The record champions prevailed in the quarter-final second leg against Granada CF 2-0 (1-0) and, after 2-0 in the first leg, moved into the semi-finals as did Arsenal with national goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Without their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had malaria, the Gunners surprisingly won 4-0 (3-0) after a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Slavia Prague and now face Villarreal, who beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 (2 : 0) won (first leg: 1-0). Manchester fights against the three-time Italian champions AS Roma for the finals. The Romans came to a 1: 1 (0: 0) against Ajax Amsterdam, which was enough after the 2: 1 in the first comparison in the Netherlands.

Edinson Cavani (6th) made things clear early on in Manchester. Guest player Jesus Vallejo also made an own goal (90th). Arsenal also made a lightning start in Prague. Nicolas Pepe (18th), Alexandre Lacazette (21st, penalty kick) and Bukayo Saka (24th) shocked the hosts. Lacazette increased in the second half (77th).

Brian Brobbey (49th) put the guests in the lead in Rome. The former Wolfsburg Edin Dzeko (72nd) equalized. The ex-Dortmund Paco Alcacer (36th) and Gerard Moreno (43rd) scored for Villarreal. Mislav Orsic (74th) shortened for Zagreb.

The semi-finals will be held on April 29th and May 6th. The final will take place in Gdansk on May 26th.