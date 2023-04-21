The online sale had begun a few hours after the victory against Feyenoord, with 4,000 people queuing up to book. Travel at record pace

The announcement was made by the Olimpico’s speaker a few minutes after the final whistle of the endless match against Feyenoord: “Tickets for the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals will be on sale shortly, the appointment is for May 11th!”. Rome-Bayer Leverkusen already appears on the big screen. The 67,000 Olimpico take note and shortly after midnight, when the sale with first refusal for season ticket holders opens, the fans lined up were already 4,000. Passion does this, it pushes you to wait your turn for hours despite your right to buy the coupon before the free sale lasts four whole days.

steal tickets — And so, in just twelve hours, 14,000 tickets flew away. It is inevitable to think that even for this – already eagerly awaited – match, the Olimpico registers yet another sold out. So far there are 29 sold outs registered by the Trigoria ticket office: an incredible streak of results, which began on 10 April 2022 on the occasion of Rome-Salernitana. The series is not consecutive given that, on the occasion of the Coppa Italia match played against Genoa in January, the full house was not reached due to a few dozen tickets remaining unsold, but despite this – in Italy – a similar result is not had never been achieved. See also Body shaming in gymnastics: Minister Abodi intervenes

exclusive transfers — But the Roma-mania doesn’t concern only the matches played at the Olimpico. Waiting to find out how tickets can be sold to attend the Europa League second leg semi-final – scheduled for May 18 at Bayer Leverkusen – there are hundreds of reservations registered by the airlines for direct flights to Cologne or Dusseldorf in the days immediately preceding at the match. There are even those who – mindful of the Conference League victory in Tirana – have already blocked their plane tickets to fly to Budapest to attend the final of the tournament scheduled for May 31 at the Puskas Arena. A move that doesn’t go hand in hand with the superstition of many Giallorossi fans except that – with Mourinho on the bench – many already feel protected by the best of “charms”.

April 21, 2023 (change April 21, 2023 | 3:44 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED See also Rome: Xabi Alonso man of the turning point. All the secrets of Bayer Leverkusen

#Europa #League #fever #tickets #sold #RomeLeverkusen