Europa League draws streaming and live TV: where to see the draw for the 2023-2024 groups

EUROPE LEAGUE STREAMING TV DRAW – Today, Friday 1 September 2023, the draws for the groups of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024 will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Montecarlo from 1 pm. Two Italians present in the polls: Rome, finalist of the last edition, and Atalanta. TPI will follow the event with a live text. But where is it possible to watch the draws of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

HERE THE LIVE DRAW

On TV

The draw for the groups of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024 will take place today, Friday 1 September 2023, at 1 pm. The ceremony will be held at the Grimaldi Forum in Montecarlo. No longer in Nyon (Switzerland), headquarters of UEFA. The event will be broadcast via satellite on Sky Sports.

Champions League group draws 2023 2024 in live streaming

Are you not at home and can’t turn on the TV? No problem. You can also follow the draw in live streaming on Dazn, on the skysport.it website, always starting at 13. Those who subscribe to the NOW platform will be able to connect to the channels indicated above. Sky subscribers, on the other hand, can use SkyGo, which allows you to see programmes Sky on PCs and mobile devices wherever you are. It will also be possible to follow everything on the official UEFA Youtube channel.

The teams

Below are the teams (with relative pots) that will take part in today’s draw: