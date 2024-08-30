Europa League 2024 2025 draw: teams, pots and group pairings, live broadcast

The new Europa League 2024 2025 is starting, which like the Champions League will be completely renewed compared to the past. Appointment this afternoon, August 30, 2024, at 1 pm with the group draw. There will no longer be many different groups but a single group of 36 teams. Two Italian teams are present: Roma and Lazio, placed in the first group. Let’s discover together all the pairings and teams, the news and the rules with real-time updates:

LAZIO’s opponents:

At home: Porto, Real Sociedad, Ludogorets, Nice

On the move: Ajax, Braga, Dinamo Kiev, Twente

ROMA’s opponents:

At home: Eintracht Frankfurt, Braga, Dinamo Kiev, Athletic Bilbao

On the move: Tottenham, Az Alkmaar, Union Saint-Gilloise, Elfsborg

De Rossi’s Roma will face Eintracht Frankfurt at home, Tottenham away, Braga at home, AZ Alkmaar away, Dynamo Kiev at home, St. Gillois away, Athletic Bilbao at home and Elfsborg away. Marco Baroni’s Lazio will play Porto, Real Sociedad, Ludogorets and Nice at home, and Ajax, Braga, Dynamo Kiex and Twente away. Dynamo Kiev and Braga are common opponents of Roma and Lazio.

Europa League draw begins: discover Roma and Lazio’s opponents with us

News and regulations

No longer eight groups of four teams but a single group for the 36 qualified teams, including Roma and Lazio. Within this group, each team will face eight different teams (four at home, four away), two for each group (so those in the first group will still play against two teams from the first group, those in the second group will still play against two teams from the second group and so on).

The top eight teams advance directly to the round of 16; the teams ranked from ninth to twenty-fourth will play the play-offs in a single-elimination format with home and away matches (from ninth to sixteenth will be seeded, cannot play each other and will play the return leg at home) and the winners will join the other eight teams in the round of 16. The teams ranked from twenty-fifth to thirty-sixth will be eliminated, without the possibility of being “repeated” in the Conference League. From that moment on, the teams will go directly to a single-elimination format with round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

The Europa League 2024 2025 draw scheduled for today will no longer be done with the classic extraction of balls but will be computerized. The 36 teams will be drawn manually using physical balls then for each team drawn manually, a special software will randomly draw eight opponents in the four pots. The software will also decide which matches will be at home and which will be away.

Europa League 2024 2025 draw: qualified teams and pots

The groups – established by the UEFA ranking – will be relatively useful since, with each team having to face two teams from each group, there will be super challenges right from the initial phase. Let’s see which are the 36 qualified teams and the groups.

Band 1: ROME, LAZIO, Manchester United, Porto, Ajax, Rangers, Eintracht, Tottenham and Slavia Prague

Manchester United, Porto, Ajax, Rangers, Eintracht, Tottenham and Slavia Prague Band 2: Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Braga, Olympiakos, Olympique Lyon, PAOK, Fenerbahce, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ferencvaros.

Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Braga, Olympiakos, Olympique Lyon, PAOK, Fenerbahce, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ferencvaros. Band 3: Qarabag, Galatasaray, Viktoria Plzen, Bodo/Glimt, Union St. Gilloise, Dinamo Kiev, Ludogorets, Midtjylland and Malmo.

Qarabag, Galatasaray, Viktoria Plzen, Bodo/Glimt, Union St. Gilloise, Dinamo Kiev, Ludogorets, Midtjylland and Malmo. Band 4: Nice, Athletic Bilbao, Anderlecht, Hoffenheim, Twente, Besiktas, Steaua Bucharest, RFS Riga and Elfsborg.

The calendar

1st day : 25-26 September 2024

: 25-26 September 2024 2nd day: October 3, 2024

October 3, 2024 3rd day: October 24, 2024

October 24, 2024 4th day : November 7, 2024

: November 7, 2024 5th day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 6th day : December 12, 2024

: December 12, 2024 7th day : January 23, 2025

: January 23, 2025 8th day: January 30, 2025

January 30, 2025 Playoff : 13 February 2025 (outbound) and 20 February 2025 (return)

: 13 February 2025 (outbound) and 20 February 2025 (return) Round of 16: March 6, 2025 (outbound) and March 13, 2025 (return)

March 6, 2025 (outbound) and March 13, 2025 (return) Quarter-finals : 10 April 2025 (outbound) and 17 April 2025 (return)

: 10 April 2025 (outbound) and 17 April 2025 (return) Semi-finals : 1 May 2025 (outbound) and 8 May 2025 (return)

: 1 May 2025 (outbound) and 8 May 2025 (return) Final: May 21, 2025 at the San Mamés stadium in Bilbao (Spain)

Streaming and TV

Where to watch the Europa League 2024 2025 group draw? Appointment today, August 30, 2024, at 13:00 live on Sky Sport 24 (channel 200). Also streaming on Sky Go and NOW, but also on the website and YouTube channel of Uefa and Sky Sport.