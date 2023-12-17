Europa League draw: Milan in France. Rome, what bad luck!

The Europa League playoffs send Milan to France: but not against Gattuso's Marseille. Stefano Pioli's team will play against Rennes (who finished second in the group with Villarreal), a mid-table team in Ligue 1: they are currently 13th with 16 points in 16 games. A not impossible opponent for the Rossoneri.

Things are worse for Roma, who once again find themselves facing Feyenoord (eliminated in the Champions League by Atletico Madrid and Lazio). The Dutch are a treacherous obstacle, even if the latest precedents evoke good memories for the Giallorossi: from the Conference League final won 1-0 in 2022 with a goal from Zaniolo, to the quarter-finals of the last Europa League which saw Mourinho's team go through ( 1-0 defeat in Holland and 4-1 at the Olimpico).

EUROPE LEAGUE PLAYOFF, THE DRAW

Feyenoord (Ola) – ROME

MILAN – Rennes

Lens (Fra) – Freiburg (Ger)

Young Boys (Svi) – Sporting (Por)

Benfica (Por) – Toulouse (Fra)

Braga (Por) – Qarabag (Aze)

Galatasaray (Tur) – Sparta Prague (Czech Rep.)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ucr) – Marseille (Fra)

Europa League, the qualified for the round of 16

After this round, the winners of the eight matches will join the eight winners of the Europa League groups (including Atalanta) in the round of 16, with a new draw on 23 February. The teams are: ATALANTA, West Ham (Eng), Brighton (Eng), Rangers (Sco), Liverpool (Eng), Villarreal (Spa), Slavia Prague (Czech Rep.), Bayer Leverkusen (Ger).

EUROPA LEAGUE, THE CALENDAR OF THE FINAL PHASE

Playoff first leg: 15 February 2024, playoff second leg: 22 February 2024

Round of 16 draw: 23 February 2024

Round of 16: first leg 7 March and return 14 March 2024

Quarter and semi-final draw: 15 March 2024

Quarter-finals: first leg 11 April and return 18 April 2024

Semi-finals: first leg 2 May and return 9 May 2024

Final: 22 May 2024 at the Dublin Arena, Republic of Ireland

