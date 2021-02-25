D.he former world champion Mario Götze missed the last sixteen with the Dutch top team PSV Eindhoven in the football Europa League. The team of the German coach Roger Schmidt was eliminated after the 2-4 defeat in the second round second leg against Olympiacos Piraeus despite a 2-1 (2-0) victory. In contrast, national goalkeeper Bernd Leno moved into the top 16 with Arsenal after a 3: 2 (1: 1) against Benfica Lisbon after a 1: 1 a week ago.

As for Götze and Co. as well as the German Benfica duo Julian Weigl and Luca Waldschmidt, the former national player Diego Demme was also the end of the line before the round of 16. Without the injured former Leipzig, SSC Napoli won 2-1 (1-1) against FC Granada, but the Italians could not make up for the 2-0 defeat in the first leg.

In the round of 16, the English Premier League is the strongest group with three teams. In addition to Arsenal, Manchester United also went through with a 0-0 win against Real Sociedad San Sebastian (4-0 first leg) after Tottenham Hotspur made it to the next round last Wednesday. Italy is represented by AC Milan and AS Roma with two clubs, as is Spain by FC Villarreal and FC Granada.

Eindhoven, where both Götze and Philipp Max were in the starting line-up, seemed to be on the way to the second round after the break through two hits from Israeli striker Eran Zahavi (23rd and 44th) until the final phase. But four minutes before the final whistle, Koka tore the hosts from all dreams. Arsenal’s match winner was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former Dortmund player saved the Gunners with his second goal (87th) after his 1-0 lead (21st) from the end.

Other participants in the round of 16 are the Ukrainian teams Dynamo Kiev and Shakhtar Donetsk as well as Scotland’s record champions Glasgow Rangers, the former European Cup winners Ajax Amsterdam, Dinamo Zagreb and Slavia Prague. The Czechs duped England’s former champions Leicester City on the island after a zero number in the first meeting with 2-0 (0-0). Like the British, Austria’s champion RB Salzburg had to bury his international ambitions against Villarreal.