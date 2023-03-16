Juventus is in full preparation for the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 in view of Freiburgbut his striker angel di maria is a great unknown due to a muscle discomfort who suffered in the first leg.

He argentinian striker He did not train with the team and is in doubt for the match. Meanwhile, angel di maria held a personalized training in Continassa despite not having been called up with the rest of the team.

After the match against Freiburgthe player will focus on his next commitment to the Argentina national team to dispute a FIFA double date against Panama and Curaçao.

Besides, Frederick Chiesa is good news for Juventussince he has started training with the rest of the team and could be summoned by Massimiliano Allegri for the second leg of the europa leaguealthough it would not be a starter at first.