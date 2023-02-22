“Juventus aim to get through the round given that they have gone out in the last 16 in the last three years. Tomorrow we will play a difficult match at their home, which we have to win without making calculations. It is a final, a single match, given that the away goals are no longer worth double.” This is how Massimiliano Allegri, coach of Juventus, presents the second leg of the Europa League playoffs scheduled for tomorrow on the Nantes field after the 1-1 draw in Turin.

Juve will not have Federico Chiesa available. “We knew that Chiesa could show some ailments after being out for 10 months and having played two games in a row. Without Chiesa, we won’t play with three up front, also considering that with the prospect of 120 minutes, we will have to keep substitutions with different characteristics”. says Allegri.