A few surprises, many confirmations and a goal that no one expected. Thus ended the return of the Europa League playoffs which completed the table of 32 qualifiers for the groups (for Italy there are Atalanta and Rome).

Qarabag in the group stage without too many problems: by drawing with Olimpia Ljubljana he achieved the double advantage of the first leg. Unexpected and painless defeat at home for Ajax, defeated 0-1 by Bulgarian side Ludogorets but qualified by virtue of a 1-4 draw in Razgrad. Practice handled easily by Olympiacos, who ousted Cukaricki’s Serbs with an aggregate score of 6-1. The same goes for the Union Saint Gilloise, among the best eight of the last edition, which overtook Lugano.

reversals

—

The comebacks of Aris Limassol and Sparta Prague ended in goals, both qualified after defeats in the first leg. The Cypriots buried Slovan Bratislava by winning 6-2, while the Czechs beat Dinamo Zagreb 4-1 (Haraslin, ex Sassuolo also scored), overturning the 2-0 Croatian win a week ago. For Dinamo, the beautiful goal of the talent born in 2003 Baturina is not enough. Incomplete recovery, however, for Zorya: the 2-1 success against Slavia Prague is insufficient to equalize the two-point difference gained during the first match. The Czech capital will therefore have two teams in the Europa League groups. Brakes for the Klaksvik dream, which however does not stop: the defeat against Sheriff means relegation to the Conference League for the first Faroese club to participate in the group stage of a European competition. Same fate for Aberdeen, defeated at home by the Swedes of Hacken (1-3). In the last match of the day, Zrinjski Mostar drew with Lask: it is the Austrians who continue their journey in the Europa League thanks to the 2-1 win in the first leg.