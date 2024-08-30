Europa League 2024 2025 draw streaming and live tv: where to watch the group draw

This afternoon, August 30, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., the Europa League 2024-2025 group draw will take place. There will be many new features starting from this edition. There will be a single group of 36 teams, as in the Champions League. Two Italian teams are disqualified: Roma and Lazio. But where can you watch the Europa League 2024-2025 group draw live on TV and streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

Appointment this afternoon, August 30, 2024, at 1:00 pm from Monte Carlo with live TV on Sky Sport 24 (channel 200). There is no free-to-air live broadcast, given that from this year Sky broadcasts the Europa League exclusively.

Europa League Draw 2024 2025 Live Streaming

If you are not at home you can follow the Europa League 2024 2025 draw live streaming on Sky Go and NOW, but also on the website and YouTube channel of UEFA and Sky Sport.

The calendar and dates

Single round: first day 25-26 September 2024; second day 3 October 2024; third day 24 October 2024; fourth day 7 November 2024; fifth day 28 November 2024; sixth day 12 December 2024; seventh day 23 January 2025; eighth day 30 January 2025

Knockout round play-offs: February 13th and 20th 2025

Round of 16: 6 and 13 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 10 and 17 April 2025

Semi-finals: 1 and 8 May 2025

Final: May 21, 2025 at the San Mamés stadium in Bilbao (Spain)