We are about to meet the new UEFA Europa League champion: Seville wave AS Roma, next May 31. Meanwhile, it’s time to get into what will be the UEL for the 2023/2024 season.
Although it still seems a bit far away, the reality is that it is already taking shape because the first round will be defined next August
Here we leave you the most relevant data of the European contest:
When does the 2023/24 Europa League start and end?
Just as mentioned, the first round starts the next August 10 and the grand final is already agreed for the Wednesday May 22, 2024in it Aviva Stadium, Republic of Ireland.
When is the draw for the 2023/24 Europa League group stage?
The draw for the 2023/24 Europa League group stage will take place after the conclusion of the play-offs on September 1, 2023.
How do the Europa League 2023/24 drums work?
The Europa League is made up of 32 teams that are divided into four pots of eight teams each. During the draw, the balls of each team will be drawn, being distributed in the different groups
Of the classified teams, there were already 12 that were automatically inside. The rest have two ways to get to this draw. On the one hand, 10 will be the winners of what is known as the ‘playoffs’. On the other hand, the other 10 teams will come from the same phase, but from the Champions League, and from the third qualifying round.
Who is already qualified for the Europa League 2023/24?
Liverpool, Brighton (England), Toulouse (France) and Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)
How are the drums formed so far in the Europa League 2023/24?
For now it is known that Liverpool and the winner of the Conference League, Fiorentina or West Ham will go in Pot 1.
Then in Bombo 1 or 2 will go Sporting Lisbon
In Pot 2,3 or 4 will be Brighton and Toulouse.
How does the previous phase work in the Europa League 2023/24?
In the preliminary rounds, the qualifying phase is divided into two, the champions route and the main route. The Champions Path is for the winners of domestic titles knocked out in various UEFA Champions League qualifying stages. The main route will be made up of some clubs that enter the competition and others that arrive from the league route of the UEFA Champions League.
On the other hand, the teams that fall in the knockout rounds for access to the Champions League can fall into the Europa League through the Play Off or even the group stage, depending on when they have been eliminated.
The loser of the Play-Off Round, the loser of the Third qualifying round, and the loser of the Second qualifying round would contest the qualifying phase for the Europa League. Once the group stage is over, the third-placed teams in the Champions League fall to the Europa League where they will have to play an access play-off against the second-placed teams in this competition.
Teams classified for the preview of the League route:
Olympiacos (Greece)
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)
Teams classified for the Champions route preview:
LASK (Austria), Antwerp (Belgium)
What are the dates of the previous rounds and final phases of the Champions League 2023/24?
Group stage: from September 21 to December 14, 2023
Preliminary round to the round of 16: February 15 and 22, 2024
Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024
Quarterfinals: April 11 and 18, 2024
Semifinal: May 2 and 9, 2024
End: May 22, 2024
#Europa #League #start #dates #group #stage #draw #date #qualified #teams
Leave a Reply