Barcelona and Sevilla will meet their rivals in the round of 32 of the Europa League starting at 1:00 p.m., a competition they have entered after being eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League. Real Sociedad and Betis will not be in the hype, since they have directly accessed the round of 16 after finishing as group leaders in the Europa League. In the Europa League, Manchester United, Roma and Union Berlin are, a priori, the most difficult teams that Barcelona and Sevilla could face. The first leg of this round will take place on February 16 and the second leg the following week, on the 23rd. Earlier in the Champions League round of 16 draw, Real Madrid was paired with Liverpool, their rival in the last Champions League final. Champions. The first leg will be played at Anfield and the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu. Of the other crosses, the most prominent is PSG against Bayern, while Chelsea will play against Dortmund and Manchester City against Leipzig. The first legs will start on February 14-15 and 21-22, and the second legs on March 7-8 and 14-15.

See also Murder Luca Attanasio, "ambassador killer arrested in Congo" new posts We changed the third to leave the Champions League behind and get fully into the draw for the round of 32 of the Europa League. Barcelona and Sevilla, who arrive bounced from the Champions League and will meet their rivals for the first knockout round in which neither Real Sociedad nor Betis will be present, since both went through as group leaders and qualified directly for the round of 16. And of course, if you want to remember the game, he left you the chronicle and the opinion of that day in which Real Madrid won its 14th Champions League: The glory of Real Madrid is infinite: The whites achieved their 14th European Cup with a colossal Courtois and a goal from Vinicius, enough to melt down a meritorious Liverpool. The chronicle of José Sámano.

The old guard and its best Champions: Madrid, at the mercy of Liverpool at the start, unraveled at the end of the first half and found meaning in the second. Manuel Jabois column. See also A German green minister resigns for going on vacation in full floods The history of clashes between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the Champions League: 1981 Final: LIV 1 – 0 RMA

2009 First Round of 16: RMA 0 – 1 LIV

2009 Round of 16: LIV 4 – 0 RMA

2014 Group stage: LIV 0 – 3 RMA

2014 Group stage: RMA 1 – 0 LIV

2018 Final: RMA 3 – 1 LIV

2021 First leg quarters: RMA 3 – 1 LIV

2021 2nd leg: LIV 0 – 0 RMA

2022 Final: LIV 0 – 1 RMA Butrageño with Movistar: “It’s a champion team with a stadium that pushes a lot. It will be very difficult, we know, but we are Real Madrid. Everyone knows what this competition means for us. We have the second game at the Bernabéu with our fans and we know what what it means. We are excited”. The first legs will start on February 14-15 and 21-22, and the second legs on March 7-8 and 14-15. It will first be played at the home of the team that finished second in the group stage and then the decisive match will be played at the home of the seeded teams. See also KHDA launches the "School Fee Card" Therefore, Madrid will seek to resolve their tie against Liverpool at the Bernabéu after passing through Anfield. Let’s review the crossings: Leipzig – Manchester City Club Brugge – Benfica Liverpool-Real Madrid AC Milan – Tottenham Eintracht – Naples Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea PSG-Bayern Inter – Porto Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea Leipzig – Manchester City Giorgio Marchetti takes the stage to preside over the draw. The leader highlights the emotion of the group stage, which has had to be played in a compressed way due to having to play the World Cup, and introduces the person who will be in charge of taking the balls out of the drums: former player Hamit Altintop, former Bayern or Real Madrid among others. The Champions Cup presides over the draw See full direct

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.