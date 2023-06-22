





1:30 p.m. Greenpeace activists stage a protest against deforestation in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on September 13, 2022. © Jean-Francois Badias, AP

In this edition of Europe Today we talk about a pioneering European law in the world to reduce deforestation and that has just come into force. Companies that import certain products into the European market will have to demonstrate with a certificate that they have not contributed to the felling of trees. These products will include cocoa, timber, cattle, rubber, coffee, palm oil and soybeans, many from Latin America. Could it affect relations between the two regions?