In this edition of Europe Today we talk about a pioneering European law in the world to reduce deforestation and that has just come into force. Companies that import certain products into the European market will have to demonstrate with a certificate that they have not contributed to the felling of trees. These products will include cocoa, timber, cattle, rubber, coffee, palm oil and soybeans, many from Latin America. Could it affect relations between the two regions?
We analyze this law and why it is important in the fight against deforestation with MEPs César Luena, from the Social Democratic group; and with Soraya Rodriguez, from the Renovar Europa group.
