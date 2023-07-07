In this episode of Europe Today we address the situation of the rule of law in Poland and Hungary, two countries in which the European Commission has opened numerous infringement files in recent years and the European courts have ruled on several occasions that their judicial reforms violate against their independence. Both countries are also in the spotlight for their persecution for undermining LGTBI and migrant rights.

With MEPs Adrián Vázquez, from the Renew Europe group, and Domènec Ruiz, from the Social Democratic group, we discussed the situation in both countries and what tools the European Union has to prevent violations of the rule of law.

