Europe has recently set its eyes on Latin America. With the biannual presidency of Spain in the Council, —the institution that represents the European countries—, they want to revitalize these relations. Proof of this is that a summit will be held soon between the European Union and Celac, after 8 years without any. In addition, trade agreements with Mexico, Chile and with the intention of closing the pact with Mercosur are pending ratification, but that does not convince all countries.

Meanwhile, the European Commission also has its sights on the region more than ever, with the president of the Executive, Ursula Von der Leyen, who has yet to travel to the continent soon, coinciding with the presentation of a new relations agenda between the two parties. Now, more than ever, the European Union wants to seize this opportunity.

