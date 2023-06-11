In this special edition of Europa Hoy we are talking with José Manuel Albares, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union (EU) and Cooperation, just one month before the Iberian country assumes the presidency of the Council of the EU. This is a key moment since this institution represents the 27 Member States and just a few days ago general elections were called in Spain for July 23, which has generated fear of the way in which the presidency of the Council will develop. .
#Europa #Hoy #concerned #radicalized #rightwing #coalition #Spain #José #Manuel #Albares
Espionage | US government source: China has been spying on Cuba for years
According to the source, China also renovated the facilities of its Cuban espionage unit in 2019, Reuters and AFP report.China...
Leave a Reply