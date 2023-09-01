In this edition we analyze the Media Freedom Law that in the coming months should begin to be negotiated between the European Parliament and the countries of the European Union. A pioneering law that hopes to protect press freedom in the European Union and avoid political pressure and interference. We spoke about this law and its importance with MEP Diana Riba, from the Greens-European Free Alliance group, and Ibán García del Blanco, from the Social Democratic group.

