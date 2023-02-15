This Thursday, February 16, the qualifiers for the 2022-23 season will begin, made up of play-offs, a round of 16, a quarterfinal, a semifinal and the grand final. The top eight finishers in each group will automatically advance to the round of 16. Then, before the round of 16, additional play-offs will be played between the eight runners-up and third-placed teams from the UEFA Europa League groups.
Istanbul, West Ham, Villarreal, Nice, AZ Alkmaar, Djurgarden, Sivasspor, Sloban Bratislava They are the teams that are already qualified for the grand final at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on June 7 and await their rivals who will meet in the playoffs in round-trip matches this Thursday, February 17 and Thursday, February 23.
In addition to an eye-catching trophy, the winners get a place in the following season’s Europa League group stage if they haven’t qualified for the Champions League through their domestic competition.
