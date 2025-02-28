Europe looks dumbfounded What happened this Friday at the White House with the enclosure and posterior anger of Donald Trump to Volodmir Zelenski In the Oval Office. Thus, several European leaders have been dating Ukraine. The first to do so was the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk: “Dear Zelenski, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone”he wrote on social networks. This happened after both Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Zelenski of “looking for World War III” and shaving the fact that he did not sign the agreement by which the US would have the right to exploit the Ukrainian rare earths. “You do propaganda tours,” Vance told the Ukrainian president.

The meeting at that point jumped through the air and there was no signature of the pact or a joint statement. Trump said Zelenski “is not prepared for peace” and defended Putin in front of his Ukrainian counterpart. “Do you think it is respectful to come to the oval office of the United States of America,” the US vice president JD Vance, “and attack the administration that is trying to avoid the destruction of your country?”

Already with the very high tone it was Trump himself who ended the encounter: “We have given you the power to be a hard guy. Or you deal or go. Right now you don’t have the cards in your hand. You are playing with the lives of millions, he is playing with the third world war. And what you are doing is very disrespectful to this country, “he concluded. And he warned him by repeating the same idea:” Your people are very brave, but either you reach an agreement or we go, And if we go, you will have to fight for your own riskand it seems to me that it will not be pretty. “

Pedro Sánchez has also left in the reactions chapter. “Ukraine, Spain is with you”he wrote on social networks; The most extensive was the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo: “Bad news for the world that has just happened in the White House. It only benefits the cause of aggression. Ukraine deserves to be heard and have support for a fair peace,” he said on his part.

From the EU institutions, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was very resounding. “Your dignity honors the courage of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, don’t be afraid. You are never alone, dear president. We will continue working for a fair and lasting peace, “he wrote to Zelenski, in the same tone as the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, who shared the same message, as well as the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

At the same time, French president Emmanuel Macron announced a call to Zelenski himself and asked “Respect for those who are fighting for the freedom of Europe”. In a quick statement, the Gallic leader was resounding. “There is an aggressor, which is Russia, there is an attacked town, the Ukrainian,” he reiterated; In fact, it has become one of the most powerful figures when it comes to the plans of Donald Trump. The same sent the German Foreign Minister, Olaf Scholz. “No one wants peace more than the Ukrainians do. That is why we are working on a common path to a fair and lasting peace. Ukraine can trust Germany and Europe,” he reacted. “Trump and Vance have starred in an unworthy show. I am ashamed of that behavior. The US deserves something better. The free world must support Ukraine. I was and still with Zelenski, “the former EU high representative, Josep Borrell.

“Sweden is with Ukraine. Not only are you fighting for your freedom, but also for that of all of Europe“The Swedish government said briefly.” You will never be alone, Ukraine, “added the Lithuanian president, Gitanas Nauseda. Within the Baltic, Evika Silina, the prime minister of Latvia, reiterated that her country” is with Ukraine “at the moment.” We support Ukraine in his fair struggle for a fair and lasting peace, “said the prime Jonas Gahr Store.

The heads of state and government of European countries have been dough, including the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu. “The truth is simple. Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine defends his freedom and ours. We are with Ukraine,” he said. She has also joined former EU positions such as former Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni or former Italian prime minister, Enrico Letta. Zelenski himself, in an educated way, gave the “thanks” to Trump for receiving him and insisted that he works “for a lasting peace.”





Who has celebrated the situation has been the Kremlin. “The insolent pig finally received a good slap in the oval office”, The former Russian president and current vice president of the Security Council, Dimitri Medvedev. “Donald Trump is right: the kyiv regime is’ playing with the third World War,” he added.