Among the new announcements of the Future Games Show 2023 there was too Europe, an action adventure with enchanting landscapes, full of charm and mysteries. It will be available during the course of 2024 and if you are interested you can try it today thanks to demos just released on PC via Steam.

Europa is set on Jupiter’s moon of the same name, where a real paradise was created through terraforming, which we will explore as the android Zee, able to run, surf on the surface of water mirrors and glide thanks to a jetpack , which we can gradually enhance.

Europa presents itself as a relaxing adventure with exploration at its heart, in which we will have to solve mysteries in the ruins of a fallen utopia and discover the story of the last human being left alive.

If the trailer has intrigued you, you can try the Demos of Europe by downloading it directly from the dedicated page of the Steam store, to this address.