The flyer euronics literally buys up discounts, offering itself to the Italian public with a very good dose of price reductions, applied on the best products currently available on the market. The savings are incredible, even if it has a downside.

As unfortunately often happens when talking about the company, purchases are actually feasible only in the physical points of sale owned by the shareholder Euronics Dimo. These are generally found in the following regions: Trentino, Lombardy, Liguria, Aosta Valley, Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, Sardinia and Veneto. The same prices are not to be considered valid on the official website of Euronics.

Euronics: the flyer has many special discounts

The Euronics flyer has the nature of Below cost, this means that the stocks actually available on the national territory are extremely limited, and could run out before the date of October 10, the day the campaign expires.

The most interesting products enclosed within it go to touch Oppo Find X3 Neo, available to 569 euros, to then go down to the lower price range i 400 euros. We especially recommend the purchase of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Motorola E7 Power, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, TCL 20L, Realme 8, Xiaomi Redmi 9T or Oppo A16.

Each model among those listed is marketed with the usual legal guarantee lasting 24 months, to be exercised in the same location where the purchase was completed, and is completely debrandized, i.e. the updates are issued directly by the manufacturer, not by a telephone operator. The flyer can be viewed here.