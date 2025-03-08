The Euromillones raffle on Friday has put into play a superbote of 130 million euros, a succulent sum that will increase for the next draw on Tuesday, since finally there have not been first category successors, so The amount that will be put into play is 143 million.

That does not mean that in Spain there has been no A new millionaireas reported by lotteries and bets of the State, which has taken the draw of El Millón, which has corresponded to the LZB69082 code.

Also, in the third category (5 hits) there have four have validated their tickets in Spain. These four gracefuls will pocket an amount of 25,112.80 euros each.

The Winning combination From this raffle it has been formed by numbers 6, 10, 27, 32 and 48. The award -winning stars have corresponded to 8 and 3.

The Euromillones game takes place Tuesdays and Fridays of each week, and is celebrated in Paris (France). In total, there are nine countries that participate: Spain, Portugal, France, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, United Kingdom and Switzerland.