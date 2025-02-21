The Euromillones raffle held this Friday has left A new millionaire In Spain, the Code El Millón, whose ticket has been validated through the Official Internet channel of State Lotteries and Betting, www.loteriasya -forest.es.

In the second category (5 hits + 1 star), Three hitters whose tickets have been validated in other European countries have won a prize of 213,502.50 euros each.

Also, in the third category (5 hits), a total of 10 successors have taken 14,969.72 euros of prize. According to Loterías and State Betting, two of these successful tickets have been validated in Spain.

On this occasion there have been no first -class successful (5 hits + 2 stars), so The boat is increased that will be put into play in the draw next Tuesday.

In this way, a single remark of the highest category could win that day an award of 39 million of euros.

The Collection in the raffle held this Friday has promoted to a total of 49,081,034.20 euros.