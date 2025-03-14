The Euromillones raffle held this Friday has left A new millionaire In Spain, the Code of El Millón, whose ticket has been validated in Lotteries Administration No. 71 of Madridlocated on Atocha Street, 99.

In the Second category (5 hits + 1 star) There have been a total of three successful ones, which have won a prize of 387,524.68 euros each, reports lotteries and bets of the state.

One of these three tickets has been validated in Spain, specifically, in receiving office No. 35,125 of Llanes (Asturias), located in Avenida de México, 4.

On the other hand, in the third category (5 successes) there have been a total of Eight Highlights Throughout Europe they have taken 33,964.09 euros. One of these tickets has been validated in Spain, in the Receiving Office No. 85,860 of Valladolid, located in Hernando de Acuña, 42.

On this occasion there have been no first -class successful (5 hits + 2 stars), so The boat is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single remark of the highest category could win a prize of 178 million of euros.

The Collection in the raffle held this Friday has promoted to a total of 89,086,133.40 euros.