The Euromillones raffle held this Friday has left A new millionaire In Spain, the remote code of Code, whose ticket has been validated in the receptor office No. 32.005 of Santa Pola (Alicante), located in Marqués de Molins, 4.

In the Second category (5 successes + 1 star) There have been three successful three, who have won a prize of 429,799.45 euros Each, reports lotteries and bets of the state.

Also, in the third category (5 true), another twelve overmand have taken 25,112.80 euros. Four of them They have validated their ticket in Spain.

Not being first -class be successes (5 hits + 2 stars), The boat is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single remark of the highest category could win on Tuesday a prize of 143 million of euros.

The Collection in the raffle held this Friday has promoted to a total of 98,804,470.60 euros.