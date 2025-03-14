The Euromillones boat continues to grow week by week, and this Friday, March 14, there is a succulent prize of 162 million euros that the lucky or fortunate can be carried that the five numbers and the two stars of the raffle.

In addition to this boat, in Spain the El Millón drawthat always touches, so another window of opportunity opens to take a good pinch.

The Euromillones game, which in Spain manages the State Society of Lotteries and State Betting (Selae), takes place Tuesdays and Fridays of each week, and its raffle is celebrated in Paris (France). In total, there are nine countries that participate: Spain, Portugal, France, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, United Kingdom and Switzerland.