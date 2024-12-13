The EuroMillions draw held this Friday has left a new millionaire in Spainguesser of the El Millón code.

According to State Lotteries and Betting, the winning ticket has been validated in receiving office number 70,020 of Great Titmouse (Segovia).

On the other hand, in the second category (5 hits + 1 stars), there has been a winner in Europe who has won a prize of 880,351.09 euros.

As there are no first category correct tickets (5 correct + 2 stars), the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single guesser in the first category could win a prize of 74 million of euros.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Friday has amounted to a total of 67,459,854 euros.