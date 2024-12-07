The EuroMillions draw held this Friday has left a new millionaire in Spainwhose ticket has been validated in administration number 40 of Seville.

On this occasion there have been no second-rate winners (5 hits + 1 star), so the fund allocated to said category has increased that of the next lower one, indicates Loterías y Apuestas del Estado through a statement.

On the other hand, in Spain there have been other eleven fourth category winners (4 hits + 2 stars), which have won a prize of 1,300.65 euros each.

Since there were no first-class guessers (5 guesses + 2 stars), the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, in the next EuroMillions draw a single first-class winner could win a prize of 50 million of euros.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Friday has amounted to a total of 53,395,069.20 euros.