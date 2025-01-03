The EuroMillions draw held this Friday has left a new millionaire in Spainguesser of the El Millón code, whose ticket has been validated in the receiving office number 57,065 of Oviedo.

According to Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, in the second category (5 hits + 1 star) there have been two winners in Europe who have won a prize of 316,853.45 euros each.

For its part, in the third category (5 correct answers), there have been a total of six correct answers, who have each won 24,684.62 euros of prize. Two of these winners have validated their ticket in Spain, indicates Loterías.

As there are no first category correct tickets (5 correct + 2 stars), the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single guesser from the highest category could win a prize of 39 million of euros.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Friday has amounted to a total of 48,559,915.80 euros.