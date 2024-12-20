The EuroMillions draw held this Friday has left a new millionaire in Spain, valid for the El Millón code, whose ticket has been validated in administration No. 3 of Sewer (Murcia).

According to State Lotteries and Betting, in the second category (5 hits + 1 star) there have been a total of 3 rightwho have won a prize of 222,689.44 euros each.

One of these tickets has been validated in Spain, specifically, in receiving office number 77,210 of Maqueda (Toledo), located on Carretera de Ávila, 40.

On the other hand, in the third category (5 correct answers) there have been a total of 8 rightwho have won 19,517.32 euros prize each. Specifically, one of these guessers has validated his ticket in Spain.

As there were no first-class guesses (5 guesses + 2 stars), the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single guesser from the highest category could win a prize of 26 million of euros.

The raffle collection held this Friday has amounted to a total of 51,192,974.80 euros.