Today, Tuesday, May 10, the draw for

euromillions resulting in the following

winning combination: 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The stars have corresponded to the numbers

4 and 9. From THE TRUTH you can consult all the

results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE.

If you only have some of those numbers you may also have won a prize and there are up to 13 categories. There are 13 opportunities to get a prize. Also in this draw organized by

Lotteries and State Bets you can pocket a million euros with

the million game also distributed this day if it matches the winning code CFG76338.

In today’s EuroMillions draw there is ONE winning First Category ticket (5 + 2) that has been validated in the United Kingdom. In Spain there are two successful Third Category tickets (5 + 0). In the next EuroMillions draw, a GUARANTEED FUND of 17 million euros will be put into play for the winners of the First Category (5 + 2). The correct ticket for El Millón has been validated at the Receiver Office No. 99.200 of NAVALAGAMELLA (Madrid), located at Plaza del Dos de Mayo, 1.

There are two ways to play Euromillions: with the simple option and with the multiple option. Through the simple one you can mark up to five boxes, that is, bet on five numbers between 1 and 50. Here you will also have to select two stars between the numbers 1 and 12. However, in the case of the bet multiple you can choose up to 10 numbers and 5 stars. On the other hand, to participate in El Millón, a code is randomly assigned with each bet by the technical game system.

PREVIOUS EUROMILLIONS DRAWS

This draw, which began in 2004, is played throughout Europe, reaching Spain, Portugal, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland. In Spain the price amounts to 2.50 euros for each ticket.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our play has been successful, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. In the event that it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be claimed at any of the lottery establishments. On the other hand, if the amount is higher, it can only be collected at one of the financial entities authorized by the state company for State Lotteries and Gambling (SELAE). For the collection it must be taken into account that there is a period of three months to claim it from the day after.

MORE NEWS ABOUT OTHER SWEEPSTAKES

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of today’s Euromillions results offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.